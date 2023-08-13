Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $30,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,157,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 561,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after buying an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 186,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 70,234 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 272.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Trading Down 2.8 %

MGA opened at $57.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $68.92.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGA

Magna International Profile

(Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.