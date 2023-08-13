Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,332 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 274.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

