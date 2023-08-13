Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $421.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. New Street Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

