Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIVN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

