Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $42,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth about $64,462,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,446,761.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,546 shares of company stock worth $4,273,742. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
UiPath Stock Performance
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. On average, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.
UiPath Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
