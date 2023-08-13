Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $42,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth about $64,462,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,446,761.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,546 shares of company stock worth $4,273,742. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH opened at $15.19 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. On average, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.