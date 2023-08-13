Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.09.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $356.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.68. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $856,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,101,674.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,220 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,571. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

