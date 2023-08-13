Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of JWN stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 690.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

