Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 165 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Workday by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Workday by 13.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,065,000 after buying an additional 42,578 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Workday from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.76.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $226.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.24 and a 200-day moving average of $203.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $240.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

