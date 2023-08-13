Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

