Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,684 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.