Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,487 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $557,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $120.67 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day moving average of $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

