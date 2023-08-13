Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,250,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $495,086.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,845,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,965,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,907,899 shares of company stock worth $67,105,527 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

