Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,796,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Generac by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,259,000 after buying an additional 291,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Generac Trading Down 1.0 %

GNRC stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $281.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

