Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $271,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.5 %

MTD stock opened at $1,239.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,302.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,415.05.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,224. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

