MGO One Seven LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $128.57 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $138.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.53.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

