MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.95%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

