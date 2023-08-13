MGO One Seven LLC Buys 3,194 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

