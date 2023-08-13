MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,233 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,345,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 342,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. US Capital Advisors cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

