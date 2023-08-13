MGO One Seven LLC Has $596,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $137,604,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $98,137,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,719,000 after acquiring an additional 243,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $488.20 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.23 and a 1-year high of $492.21. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

