MGO One Seven LLC Has $769,000 Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUSB. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after buying an additional 782,182 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,242,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5,289.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 379,646 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,541,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 933.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter.

VUSB stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

