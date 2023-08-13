MGO One Seven LLC Has $769,000 Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUSB. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after buying an additional 782,182 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,242,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5,289.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 379,646 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,541,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 933.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
VUSB stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.13.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.