MGO One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 323,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 75,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $35.95 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

