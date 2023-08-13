MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 455 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of SRC opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6696 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 129.90%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

