MGO One Seven LLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $387.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.37 and a 200-day moving average of $368.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,620. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

