MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

