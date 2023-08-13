MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 820,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,655,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,579,000 after purchasing an additional 35,252 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.1 %

OMC stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.79.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.