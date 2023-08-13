MGO One Seven LLC Sells 20,124 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,124 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the first quarter worth approximately $28,064,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 23.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 104,639 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 390,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FMAY opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

