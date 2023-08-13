MGO One Seven LLC Sells 8,532 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth $912,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN opened at $29.95 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $251.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.4157 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

