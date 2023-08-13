MGO One Seven LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $2,293,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $208.27 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $213.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

