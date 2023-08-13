Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Murphy Oil worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,942,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,500 shares of company stock worth $5,269,030. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

