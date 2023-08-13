Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Nabors Industries worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after buying an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after buying an additional 59,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nabors Industries by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBR. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

