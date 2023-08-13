Needham & Company LLC Trims OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Target Price to $4.25

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $4.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OCX

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.