New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,528 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,847,000 after acquiring an additional 37,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,679,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $117.30 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average of $113.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

