New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 18,681 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of OPI opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.19%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 157 properties as of March 31, 2023, with approximately 20.9 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

