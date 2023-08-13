New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 59,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 220,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 49.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 33.9% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 517,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.39. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on REG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.