New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $504,000 Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VRTS opened at $200.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.39. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.80 and a 52-week high of $248.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.28 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 36.01%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.