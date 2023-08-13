New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $20,914,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 19.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,190,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,606,000 after buying an additional 195,742 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 8.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,485,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,314,000 after buying an additional 186,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,956,000 after buying an additional 179,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 139,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC opened at $50.15 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameresco from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

