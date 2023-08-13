New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $676,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,355 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,071,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,860 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,923,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 945,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,618,561.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

