New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 395.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,001 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Unisys worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $291.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 4,490.20% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unisys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

