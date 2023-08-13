New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Rambus Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.