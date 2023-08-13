New York Life Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Green Dot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Green Dot by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Green Dot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $837.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.04. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $24.11.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

