New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 996 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 233.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NRG opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

