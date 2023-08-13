NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

FTXO stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $139.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $30.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

