NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance
FTXO stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $139.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $30.58.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.