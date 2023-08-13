NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 113.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE SHG opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

