NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,267,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,764,000 after purchasing an additional 290,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $73.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

