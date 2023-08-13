NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.86. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2759 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.