NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,304 Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 37.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 44.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 46,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FXE stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $237.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average of $100.30.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.