NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $135,437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,290,000 after buying an additional 931,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after buying an additional 624,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $61.91 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

