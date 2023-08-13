NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $203.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.03, a P/E/G ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average is $135.35.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

View Our Latest Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.