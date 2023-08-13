NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of NICE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 9.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.
NICE Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ NICE opened at $218.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.38.
NICE Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
