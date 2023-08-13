NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of NICE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 9.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $218.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $571.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.01 million. Equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

