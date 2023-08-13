NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore boosted their price target on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Shopify from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shopify Stock Down 2.1 %

SHOP stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.